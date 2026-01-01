Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mehmet Ergen
Mehmet Ergen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mehmet Ergen
Mehmet Ergen
Mehmet Ergen
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
My Mother's Wound
(2016)
7.2
Innocence of Memories
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Year
All
2016
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7.3
My Mother's Wound
Annemin Yarasi
Drama, Detective
2016, Turkey
7.2
Innocence of Memories
Innocence of Memories
Documentary
2015, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree