Merle Ginsberg

Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.4
RuPaul's Drag Race
(2009)
Filmography
8.4
RuPaul's Drag Race
Reality-TV
2009, USA
