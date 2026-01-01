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Michelle Visage
Michelle Visage
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Visage
Michelle Visage
Michelle Visage
Date of Birth
20 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Producer, Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.4
RuPaul's Drag Race
(2009)
6.1
Stop! That! Train!
(2026)
Filmography
6.1
Stop! That! Train!
Stop! That! Train!
Action, Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
RuPaul's Drag Race
Reality-TV
2009, USA
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