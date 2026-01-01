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Oya Unustasi
Oya Unustasi Oya Unustasi
Kinoafisha Persons Oya Unustasi

Oya Unustasi

Oya Unustasi

Date of Birth
31 March 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Dirilis: Ertugrul 8.0
Dirilis: Ertugrul (2014)
Güller ve Günahlar 7.6
Güller ve Günahlar (2025)
Hercai 6.5
Hercai (2019)

Filmography

Museum of Innocence
Museum of Innocence
Drama, Romantic 2026, Turkey
Güller ve Günahlar 7.6
Güller ve Günahlar
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Hercai 6.5
Hercai
Drama, Romantic 2019, Turkey
Dirilis: Ertugrul 8
Dirilis: Ertugrul
Action, War, History 2014, Turkey
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