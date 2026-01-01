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About
Filmography
Oya Unustasi
Oya Unustasi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oya Unustasi
Oya Unustasi
Oya Unustasi
Date of Birth
31 March 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Dirilis: Ertugrul
(2014)
7.6
Güller ve Günahlar
(2025)
6.5
Hercai
(2019)
Filmography
Museum of Innocence
Drama, Romantic
2026, Turkey
7.6
Güller ve Günahlar
Drama, Romantic
2025, Turkey
6.5
Hercai
Drama, Romantic
2019, Turkey
8
Dirilis: Ertugrul
Action, War, History
2014, Turkey
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