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Natasia Demetriou
Natasia Demetriou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natasia Demetriou
Natasia Demetriou
Natasia Demetriou
Date of Birth
15 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.8
What We Do in the Shadows
(2019)
7.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
(2023)
7.3
The Cuphead Show!
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
Kite Man: Hell Yeah!
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2024, USA
6.8
Orion and the Dark
Orion and the Dark
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, USA / France
Watch trailer
7.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Magician's Elephant
The Magician's Elephant
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
The Cuphead Show!
Comedy, Children's
2022, USA
7.3
Toast of Tinseltown
Comedy
2022, Great Britain
5.8
Teenage Euthanasia
Comedy
2021, USA
6.5
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
2020, USA / Iceland / Canada
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