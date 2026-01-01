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Natasia Demetriou
Natasia Demetriou Natasia Demetriou
Kinoafisha Persons Natasia Demetriou

Natasia Demetriou

Natasia Demetriou

Date of Birth
15 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

What We Do in the Shadows 7.8
What We Do in the Shadows (2019)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)
The Cuphead Show! 7.3
The Cuphead Show! (2022)

Filmography

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! 7.1
Kite Man: Hell Yeah!
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Orion and the Dark 6.8
Orion and the Dark Orion and the Dark
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA / France
Watch trailer
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Magician's Elephant 6.6
The Magician's Elephant The Magician's Elephant
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
The Cuphead Show! 7.3
The Cuphead Show!
Comedy, Children's 2022, USA
Toast of Tinseltown 7.3
Toast of Tinseltown
Comedy 2022, Great Britain
Teenage Euthanasia 5.8
Teenage Euthanasia
Comedy 2021, USA
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga 6.5
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 2020, USA / Iceland / Canada
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