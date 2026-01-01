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Nadia de Santiago
Nadia de Santiago Nadia de Santiago
Kinoafisha Persons Nadia de Santiago

Nadia de Santiago

Nadia de Santiago

Date of Birth
3 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Cable Girls 7.3
Cable Girls (2017)
The Lady’s Companion 7.1
The Lady’s Companion (2025)
The Time It Takes 7.1
The Time It Takes (2021)

Filmography

The Lady’s Companion 7.1
The Lady’s Companion
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2025, Spain
The Time It Takes 7.1
The Time It Takes
Drama, Romantic, 2021, Spain
Cable Girls 7.3
Cable Girls
Drama, Romantic 2017, Spain
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