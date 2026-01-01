Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nadia de Santiago
Nadia de Santiago
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadia de Santiago
Nadia de Santiago
Nadia de Santiago
Date of Birth
3 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Cable Girls
(2017)
7.1
The Lady’s Companion
(2025)
7.1
The Time It Takes
(2021)
Filmography
7.1
The Lady’s Companion
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2025, Spain
7.1
The Time It Takes
Drama, Romantic,
2021, Spain
7.3
Cable Girls
Drama, Romantic
2017, Spain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree