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Lena Klenke
Lena Klenke Lena Klenke
Kinoafisha Persons Lena Klenke

Lena Klenke

Lena Klenke

Date of Birth
15 October 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) 7.7
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (2019)
Victoria 7.4
Victoria (2015)
The Silent Revolution 7.4
The Silent Revolution (2018)

Filmography

Perfect Match 6.6
Perfect Match Perfect Match
Romantic 2024, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
Die Zweiflers 7.4
Die Zweiflers Die Zweiflers
Drama 2024, Germany
Cocoon 6.7
Cocoon Kokon
Drama, Romantic 2020, Germany
8 Days 6.5
8 Days
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2019, Germany
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) 7.7
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2019, Germany
The Silent Revolution 7.4
The Silent Revolution Das schweigende Klassenzimmer
History, Drama 2018, Germany
Fack ju Göhte 3 6.1
Fack ju Göhte 3 Fack ju Göhte 3
Comedy 2017, Germany
Watch trailer
Victoria 7.4
Victoria Victoria
Drama 2015, Germany
Watch trailer
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