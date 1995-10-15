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Filmography
Lena Klenke
Lena Klenke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Klenke
Lena Klenke
Lena Klenke
Date of Birth
15 October 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
(2019)
7.4
Victoria
(2015)
7.4
The Silent Revolution
(2018)
Filmography
6.6
Perfect Match
Perfect Match
Romantic
2024, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Die Zweiflers
Die Zweiflers
Drama
2024, Germany
6.7
Cocoon
Kokon
Drama, Romantic
2020, Germany
6.5
8 Days
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2019, Germany
7.7
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, Germany
7.4
The Silent Revolution
Das schweigende Klassenzimmer
History, Drama
2018, Germany
6.1
Fack ju Göhte 3
Fack ju Göhte 3
Comedy
2017, Germany
Watch trailer
7.4
Victoria
Victoria
Drama
2015, Germany
Watch trailer
Show more
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