Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Die Zweiflers
7.4
Die Zweiflers
, 2024
Die Zweiflers
Germany / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Synopsis
Explores the life of a Jewish family in contemporary Germany.
Expand
Cast
Aaron Altaras
Samuel Zweifler
Saffron Coomber
Saba Henriques
Mark Ivanir
Jackie Zweifler
Sunnyi Melles
Mimi Zweifler
Mike Burstyn
Symcha Zweifler
Ute Lemper
Lena Klenke
Errol Trotman-Harewood
Martin Wuttke
Nora von Waldstätten
Tatja Seibt
Eleanor Reissa
Lilka Zweifler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Production year
2024
Production
Turbokultur, ARD Degeto Film, Hessischer Rundfunk (HR)
Also known as
Die Zweiflers, The Zweiflers
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 5 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree