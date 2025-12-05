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Poster of Die Zweiflers
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Die Zweiflers
7.4

Die Zweiflers

, 2024
Die Zweiflers
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Die Zweiflers
7.4

Synopsis

Explores the life of a Jewish family in contemporary Germany.

Cast

Aaron Altaras
Samuel Zweifler
Saffron Coomber
Saba Henriques
Mark Ivanir
Mark Ivanir
Jackie Zweifler
Sunnyi Melles
Sunnyi Melles
Mimi Zweifler
Mike Burstyn
Symcha Zweifler
Ute Lemper
Lena Klenke
Lena Klenke
Errol Trotman-Harewood
Martin Wuttke
Martin Wuttke
Nora von Waldstätten
Nora von Waldstätten
Tatja Seibt
Eleanor Reissa
Lilka Zweifler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Production year 2024
Production Turbokultur, ARD Degeto Film, Hessischer Rundfunk (HR)
Also known as
Die Zweiflers, The Zweiflers

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 5 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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