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5 photos
Ariyon Bakare
Ariyon Bakare
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ariyon Bakare
Ariyon Bakare
Ariyon Bakare
Date of Birth
1 July 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
Good Omens
(2019)
8.1
Spooks
(2002)
8.1
Lewis
(2006)
Filmography
6.7
The Amazing Maurice
The Amazing Maurice
Animation, Family, Fantasy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Karen Pirie
Drama, Crime
2022, Great Britain
6.7
Too Close
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2021, Great Britain
6.5
The Mosquito Coast
Thriller, Drama, Adventure
2021, USA
7.8
Carnival Row
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2019, USA
8.6
Good Omens
Comedy, Action, Fantasy
2019, USA
7.8
His Dark Materials
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2019, Great Britain
5.4
Frankie
Frankie
Drama
2019, France / Portugal / USA
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Photos
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