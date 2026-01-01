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About
Filmography
Michelle Veintimilla
Michelle Veintimilla
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Veintimilla
Michelle Veintimilla
Michelle Veintimilla
Date of Birth
7 November 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Downward Dog
(2017)
7.2
The Baker and the Beauty
(2020)
7.2
Limitless
(2015)
Filmography
4.3
Mean Spirited
Mean Spirited
Comedy, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Baker and the Beauty
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA/Israel
4.4
The I-Land
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Detective,
2019, USA
3.9
Drunk Parents
Drunk Parents
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Downward Dog
Comedy
2017, USA
7.2
Limitless
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
Show more
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