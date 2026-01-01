Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mahito Oba Mahito Oba
Kinoafisha Persons Mahito Oba

Mahito Oba

Mahito Oba

Date of Birth
4 March 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

One Piece 9.2
One Piece (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
One Piece 9.2
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 1999, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more