Mahito Oba
Mahito Oba
Mahito Oba
Mahito Oba
Date of Birth
4 March 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
9.2
One Piece
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Anime
Fantasy
Year
All
1999
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
9.2
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
1999, Japan
