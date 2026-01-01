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Leslie David Baker
Leslie David Baker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslie David Baker
Leslie David Baker
Leslie David Baker
Date of Birth
19 February 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.8
The Office
(2005)
7.6
Hard Miles
(2023)
7.1
Scorpion
(2014)
Filmography
6
Jackpot!
Jackpot!
Action, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Fired on Mars
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
7.6
Hard Miles
Hard Miles
Drama, Sport
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Roar
Drama, Comedy,
2022, USA
6.6
Tom and Jerry in New York
Comedy, Adventure
2021, USA
5.8
The Happytime Murders
The Happytime Murders
Comedy, Detective, Crime
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Scorpion
Drama, Action, Thriller
2014, USA
7
Wish I Was Here
Wish I Was Here
Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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