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Leslie David Baker
Leslie David Baker Leslie David Baker
Kinoafisha Persons Leslie David Baker

Leslie David Baker

Leslie David Baker

Date of Birth
19 February 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Office 8.8
The Office (2005)
Hard Miles 7.6
Hard Miles (2023)
Scorpion 7.1
Scorpion (2014)

Filmography

Jackpot! 6
Jackpot! Jackpot!
Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Fired on Mars 6.7
Fired on Mars
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Hard Miles 7.6
Hard Miles Hard Miles
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Roar 5.5
Roar
Drama, Comedy, 2022, USA
Tom and Jerry in New York 6.6
Tom and Jerry in New York
Comedy, Adventure 2021, USA
The Happytime Murders 5.8
The Happytime Murders The Happytime Murders
Comedy, Detective, Crime 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Scorpion 7.1
Scorpion
Drama, Action, Thriller 2014, USA
Wish I Was Here 7
Wish I Was Here Wish I Was Here
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
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