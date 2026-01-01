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Nobuo Tobita
Nobuo Tobita Nobuo Tobita
Kinoafisha Persons Nobuo Tobita

Nobuo Tobita

Nobuo Tobita

Date of Birth
6 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch 8.6
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch (2006)
Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso 8.3
Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso (2014)
One Punch Man 8.2
One Punch Man (2015)

Filmography

Wash It All Away
Wash It All Away
Anime 2026, Japan
The World Is Dancing
The World Is Dancing
Drama, Anime 2026, Japan
Liar Game
Liar Game
Anime, Drama, Thriller 2026, Japan
The Camphorwood Custodian 6.3
The Camphorwood Custodian Kusunoki no Bannin
Animation 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback 7
Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback
Action, Animation, Detective 2025, Japan
Sand Land: The Series 7.3
Sand Land: The Series
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, 2024, Japan
BARTENDER Glass of God 7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Boukensha ni Naritai to Miyako ni Deteitta Musume ga S-Rank ni Natteta 6.2
Boukensha ni Naritai to Miyako ni Deteitta Musume ga S-Rank ni Natteta
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
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