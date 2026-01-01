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Filmography
Nobuo Tobita
Nobuo Tobita
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nobuo Tobita
Nobuo Tobita
Nobuo Tobita
Date of Birth
6 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.6
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch
(2006)
8.3
Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso
(2014)
8.2
One Punch Man
(2015)
Filmography
Wash It All Away
Anime
2026, Japan
The World Is Dancing
Drama, Anime
2026, Japan
Liar Game
Anime, Drama, Thriller
2026, Japan
6.3
The Camphorwood Custodian
Kusunoki no Bannin
Animation
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7
Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback
Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback
Action, Animation, Detective
2025, Japan
7.3
Sand Land: The Series
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action,
2024, Japan
7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime
2024, Japan
6.2
Boukensha ni Naritai to Miyako ni Deteitta Musume ga S-Rank ni Natteta
Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
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