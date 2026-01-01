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About
Filmography
Michael Carter
Michael Carter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Carter
Michael Carter
Michael Carter
Date of Birth
29 June 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.9
Two Thousand Acres of Sky
(2001)
7.5
An American Werewolf in London
(1981)
7.4
House of the Dragon
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
2022
2001
1981
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
7.4
House of the Dragon
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.9
Two Thousand Acres of Sky
Drama
2001, Great Britain
7.5
An American Werewolf in London
An American Werewolf in London
Comedy, Horror
1981, USA
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