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Michael Carter Michael Carter
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Carter

Michael Carter

Michael Carter

Date of Birth
29 June 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Two Thousand Acres of Sky 7.9
Two Thousand Acres of Sky (2001)
An American Werewolf in London 7.5
An American Werewolf in London (1981)
House of the Dragon 7.4
House of the Dragon (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
House of the Dragon 7.4
House of the Dragon
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2022, USA
Two Thousand Acres of Sky 7.9
Two Thousand Acres of Sky
Drama 2001, Great Britain
An American Werewolf in London 7.5
An American Werewolf in London An American Werewolf in London
Comedy, Horror 1981, USA
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