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Lydia Rose Bewley
Lydia Rose Bewley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lydia Rose Bewley
Lydia Rose Bewley
Lydia Rose Bewley
Date of Birth
9 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Plebs
(2013)
7.5
The Royals
(2015)
7.0
The Inbetweeners Movie
(2011)
Filmography
5.8
Persuasion
Persuasion
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
The Royals
Drama
2015, USA
4
I Live with Models
Comedy
2015, USA
6.4
The Inbetweeners 2
The Inbetweeners 2
Comedy
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.7
Plebs
Comedy
2013, Great Britain
7
The Inbetweeners Movie
The Inbetweeners Movie
Comedy
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
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