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Noah Reid
Noah Reid Noah Reid
Kinoafisha Persons Noah Reid

Noah Reid

Noah Reid

Date of Birth
29 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Schitt's Creek 8.3
Schitt's Creek (2015)
House of Lies 7.6
House of Lies (2012)
Nikita 7.3
Nikita (1997)

Filmography

Yaga
Yaga
Fantasy 2026, Canada
Murder in a Small Town 6.7
Murder in a Small Town
Drama, Crime 2024, Canada/USA
Outer Range 7.2
Outer Range
Drama, Detective 2022, USA
Buffaloed 6.2
Buffaloed Buffaloed
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Schitt's Creek 8.3
Schitt's Creek
Comedy 2015, Canada
House of Lies 7.6
House of Lies
Drama, Comedy 2012, USA
Alphas 7.1
Alphas
Action, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Nikita 7.3
Nikita
Drama, Action, Thriller 1997, Canada
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