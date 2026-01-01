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Noah Reid
Noah Reid
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Reid
Noah Reid
Noah Reid
Date of Birth
29 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Schitt's Creek
(2015)
7.6
House of Lies
(2012)
7.3
Nikita
(1997)
Filmography
Yaga
Fantasy
2026, Canada
6.7
Murder in a Small Town
Drama, Crime
2024, Canada/USA
7.2
Outer Range
Drama, Detective
2022, USA
6.2
Buffaloed
Buffaloed
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
8.3
Schitt's Creek
Comedy
2015, Canada
7.6
House of Lies
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
7.1
Alphas
Action, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
7.3
Nikita
Drama, Action, Thriller
1997, Canada
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