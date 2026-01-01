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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Lennon Parham
Lennon Parham
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lennon Parham
Lennon Parham
Lennon Parham
Date of Birth
26 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.0
Somebody Somewhere
(2022)
7.9
I'm Sorry
(2017)
Filmography
6.2
The Dink
The Dink
Comedy, Sport
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6
Holland, Michigan
Holland
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
6.5
Digman!
Adventure, Comedy
2023, USA
6.1
Royal Crackers
Comedy, Animation
2023, USA
7.4
Minx
Comedy
2022, USA
8
Somebody Somewhere
Comedy
2022, USA
6.7
Little Demon
Comedy
2022, USA
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