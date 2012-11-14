Menu
Trailers
An Enemy to Die For. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 14 November 2012
An Enemy to Die For
– A German expedition with a international crew is in the remote Arctic ice when the 2nd world war starts, and they are commanded to take active part in the war. Soon they find themselves in a fight of life and death.
5.8
An Enemy to Die For
History, Thriller, 2012, Sweden / Norway / Germany / Poland
