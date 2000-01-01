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Eli Goree
Eli Goree
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eli Goree
Eli Goree
Eli Goree
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
The 100
(2014)
7.7
Flashpoint
(2008)
7.4
The Guilty
(2021)
Filmography
7.4
The Guilty
The Guilty
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
One Night in Miami...
One Night in Miami
Drama
2020, USA
6.7
Riverdale
Drama, Crime, Detective
2017, USA
7.3
Race
Race
Drama, Biography, Sport
2015, France / Germany / Canada
Watch trailer
7.7
The 100
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
7.7
Flashpoint
Action, Adventure, Crime
2008, Canada
Show more
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