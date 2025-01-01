Alexandra Dowling

Menu
Date of Birth
22 May 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

The Musketeers 8.2
The Musketeers (2014)
Emily 7.1
Emily (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 2
Emily 7.1
Emily Emily
Biography, Drama 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Musketeers 8.2
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, Great Britain
