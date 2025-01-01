Menu
Alexandra Dowling
Alexandra Dowling
Alexandra Dowling
Alexandra Dowling
Date of Birth
22 May 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
8.2
The Musketeers
(2014)
7.1
Emily
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Drama
Year
All
2022
2014
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
7.1
Emily
Emily
Biography, Drama
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.2
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure
2014, Great Britain
