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Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis Norm Lewis
Kinoafisha Persons Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Date of Birth
2 June 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Pose 8.5
Pose (2018)
Younger 7.7
Younger (2015)
Better Things 7.6
Better Things (2016)

Filmography

Swarm 6.9
Swarm
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2023, USA
The Good Mother 5.4
The Good Mother The Good Mother
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Women of the Movement 7.3
Women of the Movement
Drama 2022, USA
Da 5 Bloods 6.5
Da 5 Bloods Da 5 Bloods
Drama, War 2020, USA
Pose 8.5
Pose
Drama 2018, USA
She's Gotta Have It 6.8
She's Gotta Have It
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2017, USA
Better Things 7.6
Better Things
Drama, Comedy, Family 2016, USA
Bull 7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
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