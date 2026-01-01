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Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis
Date of Birth
2 June 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.5
Pose
(2018)
7.7
Younger
(2015)
7.6
Better Things
(2016)
Filmography
6.9
Swarm
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2023, USA
5.4
The Good Mother
The Good Mother
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Women of the Movement
Drama
2022, USA
6.5
Da 5 Bloods
Da 5 Bloods
Drama, War
2020, USA
8.5
Pose
Drama
2018, USA
6.8
She's Gotta Have It
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2017, USA
7.6
Better Things
Drama, Comedy, Family
2016, USA
7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
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