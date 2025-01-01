Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Bilanov
Andrey Bilanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Bilanov
Andrey Bilanov
Andrey Bilanov
Date of Birth
5 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.4
Afonia i pszczoly
(2009)
5.7
Return Ticket
(2012)
5.3
A Cat for Sale
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2023
2018
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
All
21
Films
5
TV Shows
16
Actor
21
Solnechnyj zajchik
Drama
2024, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Vosem let spustya
Romantic
2023, Russia
Chastnyy detektiv Tatyana Ivanova
Detective
2018, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Lyubov vopreki
Romantic
2014, Russia
Vse sokrovishcha mira
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Vozvraschenie
Romantic
2013, Russia
Prichal lyubvi i nadezhdy
Romantic
2013, Russia
Chuzhaya zhenschina
Romantic
2013, Russia
Lyubov s ispytatelnym srokom
Drama, Romantic
2013, Ukraine
Moy belyy i pushistyy
Romantic
2013, Russia
Lyubov kak neschastnyy sluchay
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
Derevenskaya istoriya
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
5.7
Return Ticket
Return Ticket
Romantic
2012, Russia
5.3
A Cat for Sale
A Cat for Sale
Romantic
2012, Russia
Babe leto
Romantic
2011, Russia
Lzhesvidetelnica
Drama, Romantic
2011, Russia
Temnye vody
Drama, Romantic
2011, Russia
Otrazhenie
Romantic, Detective
2011, Russia
Lesnoe ozero
Romantic
2011, Russia
6.4
Afonia i pszczoly
Afonia i pszczoly
Romantic
2009, Poland
Рідні люди
Drama, Romantic
2008, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree