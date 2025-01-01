Menu
Andrey Bilanov
Date of Birth
5 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Afonia i pszczoly 6.4
Afonia i pszczoly (2009)
Return Ticket 5.7
Return Ticket (2012)
A Cat for Sale 5.3
A Cat for Sale (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Solnechnyj zajchik
Drama 2024, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Vosem let spustya
Zemskiy doktor. Vosem let spustya
Romantic 2023, Russia
Chastnyy detektiv Tatyana Ivanova
Chastnyy detektiv Tatyana Ivanova
Detective 2018, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Lyubov vopreki
Zemskiy doktor. Lyubov vopreki
Romantic 2014, Russia
Vse sokrovishcha mira
Vse sokrovishcha mira
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Vozvraschenie
Zemskiy doktor. Vozvraschenie
Romantic 2013, Russia
Prichal lyubvi i nadezhdy
Prichal lyubvi i nadezhdy
Romantic 2013, Russia
Chuzhaya zhenschina
Chuzhaya zhenschina
Romantic 2013, Russia
Lyubov s ispytatelnym srokom
Lyubov s ispytatelnym srokom
Drama, Romantic 2013, Ukraine
Moy belyy i pushistyy
Moy belyy i pushistyy
Romantic 2013, Russia
Lyubov kak neschastnyy sluchay
Lyubov kak neschastnyy sluchay
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Derevenskaya istoriya
Derevenskaya istoriya
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Return Ticket 5.7
Return Ticket Return Ticket
Romantic 2012, Russia
A Cat for Sale 5.3
A Cat for Sale A Cat for Sale
Romantic 2012, Russia
Babe leto
Babe leto
Romantic 2011, Russia
Lzhesvidetelnica
Lzhesvidetelnica
Drama, Romantic 2011, Russia
Temnye vody
Temnye vody
Drama, Romantic 2011, Russia
Otrazhenie
Otrazhenie
Romantic, Detective 2011, Russia
Lesnoe ozero
Lesnoe ozero
Romantic 2011, Russia
Afonia i pszczoly 6.4
Afonia i pszczoly Afonia i pszczoly
Romantic 2009, Poland
Рідні люди
Рідні люди
Drama, Romantic 2008, Ukraine
