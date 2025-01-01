"Reflection" is a Russian detective series that tells the story of two women - former law enforcement officers - who find themselves in prison by twist of fate. The first heroine, Elizaveta Kruglova, once organized an underground gang of police officers involved in various criminal activities. While behind bars, Elizaveta leaves her young daughter Polina as an orphan. On the eve of her release, she faints and later learns that she has a short time left to live: a doctor diagnosed her with brain cancer. Around the same time, Darya Eremina, a former investigator who violated her official duties during the capture of a dangerous maniac, ends up in the neighboring cell...

