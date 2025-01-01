Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Otrazhenie poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Otrazhenie

Otrazhenie (2011 - )

Отражение 18+
Production year 2011
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Reflection" is a Russian detective series that tells the story of two women - former law enforcement officers - who find themselves in prison by twist of fate. The first heroine, Elizaveta Kruglova, once organized an underground gang of police officers involved in various criminal activities. While behind bars, Elizaveta leaves her young daughter Polina as an orphan. On the eve of her release, she faints and later learns that she has a short time left to live: a doctor diagnosed her with brain cancer. Around the same time, Darya Eremina, a former investigator who violated her official duties during the capture of a dangerous maniac, ends up in the neighboring cell...
Cast
Cast
Evgeny Koryakovsky
Evgeny Koryakovsky
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Olga Pogodina
Olga Pogodina
Yuriy Chernov
Polya Polyakova
Elena Kotelnikova
Elena Kotelnikova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Seasons
Otrazhenie - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more