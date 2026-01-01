Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marcus Ovnell
Marcus Ovnell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcus Ovnell
Marcus Ovnell
Marcus Ovnell
Date of Birth
5 April 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Popular Films
4.5
Faunutland and the Lost Magic
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2020
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Producer
1
Writer
1
4.5
Faunutland and the Lost Magic
Faunutland and the Lost Magic
Fantasy, Family
2020, Sweden / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree