Meirgat Amangeldin

Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
8.7
Dos-Mukasan
(2022)
7.7
Kanikuly off-line 3
(2023)
6.6
Holidays Offline
(2018)
Filmography
1
Actress
8
Қара Бекіре
Drama, Crime
2025, Kazakhstan
Rodnoy 2
Rodnoy 2
Comedy
2024, Kazakhstan
7.7
Kanikuly off-line 3
Kanikuly off-line 3
Comedy, Family
2023, Kazakhstan
8.7
Dos-Mukasan
Dos-Mukasan
Biography
2022, Kazakhstan
4.4
Kanikuly OFF-LINE 2
Kanikuly OFF-LINE 2
Comedy
2019, Kazakhstan
6.3
Kazakh Khanate: The Golden Throne
Kazakh Khanate - Golden Throne
Action, Drama, History
2019, Kazakhstan
6.6
Holidays Offline
Holidays Offline
Comedy
2018, Kazakhstan
6.1
Diamond Sword
Diamond Sword
Action, Drama, History
2016, Kazakhstan
