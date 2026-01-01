Menu
Meirgat Amangeldin Meirgat Amangeldin
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Қара Бекіре
Қара Бекіре
Drama, Crime 2025, Kazakhstan
Rodnoy 2
Rodnoy 2 Rodnoy 2
Comedy 2024, Kazakhstan
Kanikuly off-line 3 7.7
Kanikuly off-line 3 Kanikuly off-line 3
Comedy, Family 2023, Kazakhstan
Dos-Mukasan 8.7
Dos-Mukasan Dos-Mukasan
Biography 2022, Kazakhstan
Kanikuly OFF-LINE 2 4.4
Kanikuly OFF-LINE 2 Kanikuly OFF-LINE 2
Comedy 2019, Kazakhstan
Kazakh Khanate: The Golden Throne 6.3
Kazakh Khanate: The Golden Throne Kazakh Khanate - Golden Throne
Action, Drama, History 2019, Kazakhstan
Holidays Offline 6.6
Holidays Offline Holidays Offline
Comedy 2018, Kazakhstan
Diamond Sword 6.1
Diamond Sword Diamond Sword
Action, Drama, History 2016, Kazakhstan
