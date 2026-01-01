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About
Filmography
Noah Bean
Noah Bean
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Bean
Noah Bean
Noah Bean
Date of Birth
20 August 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Fringe
(2008)
7.7
Elementary
(2012)
7.6
Ballard
(2025)
Filmography
7.6
Ballard
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
6.8
The Endgame
Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
6.1
Invasion
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, USA
7.4
King Richard
King Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Baby-Sitters Club
Drama, Comedy, Family
2020, USA
7
The Enemy Within
Drama, Thriller
2019, USA
4.8
Curvature
Curvature
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
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