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Filmography
Mikalay Yaromenka
Mikalay Yaromenka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikalay Yaromenka
Mikalay Yaromenka
Mikalay Yaromenka
Date of Birth
17 June 1926
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
30 June 2000
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Ivan Makarovich
(1968)
7.6
Pogonya
(1965)
7.3
Moscow - Genoa
(1964)
Filmography
6
The Apostate
Otstupnik
Sci-Fi
1987, Germany / Austria / USSR
6.1
Amnesty
Amnistiya
Comedy
1982, USSR
6.7
Petrovka, 38
Petrovka, 38
Detective, Crime
1980, USSR
6.3
Starye dolgi
Starye dolgi
Romantic, Drama
1980, USSR
7.3
The Flame
Plamya
War
1974, USSR
7.3
Hot Snow
Goryachiy sneg
Drama, War
1972, USSR
5.9
The Cool Guy
Mirovoy paren
Action, Thriller
1972, USSR
6.1
Bolshiye peregony
Bolshiye peregony
Drama
1971, USSR
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