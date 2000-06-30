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Mikalay Yaromenka
Mikalay Yaromenka Mikalay Yaromenka
Kinoafisha Persons Mikalay Yaromenka

Mikalay Yaromenka

Mikalay Yaromenka

Date of Birth
17 June 1926
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
30 June 2000
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

7.6
Ivan Makarovich (1968)
Pogonya 7.6
Pogonya (1965)
7.3
Moscow - Genoa (1964)

Filmography

The Apostate 6
The Apostate Otstupnik
Sci-Fi 1987, Germany / Austria / USSR
Amnesty 6.1
Amnesty Amnistiya
Comedy 1982, USSR
Petrovka, 38 6.7
Petrovka, 38 Petrovka, 38
Detective, Crime 1980, USSR
Starye dolgi 6.3
Starye dolgi Starye dolgi
Romantic, Drama 1980, USSR
The Flame 7.3
The Flame Plamya
War 1974, USSR
Hot Snow 7.3
Hot Snow Goryachiy sneg
Drama, War 1972, USSR
The Cool Guy 5.9
The Cool Guy Mirovoy paren
Action, Thriller 1972, USSR
Bolshiye peregony 6.1
Bolshiye peregony Bolshiye peregony
Drama 1971, USSR
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