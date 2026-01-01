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Filmography
Natalya Drozhzhina
Natalya Drozhzhina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Drozhzhina
Natalya Drozhzhina
Natalya Drozhzhina
Date of Birth
26 June 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.9
Diamonds for Mariya
(1976)
5.9
13 PM
(1969)
5.7
Potseluy Chanity
(1974)
Filmography
5.9
Diamonds for Mariya
Almazy dlya Marii
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1976, USSR
5.7
Potseluy Chanity
Potseluy Chanity
Comedy
1974, USSR
5.9
13 PM
V trinadtsatom chasu nochi
Comedy, Fantasy
1969, USSR
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