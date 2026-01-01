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Natalya Drozhzhina
Natalya Drozhzhina Natalya Drozhzhina
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Drozhzhina

Natalya Drozhzhina

Natalya Drozhzhina

Date of Birth
26 June 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Diamonds for Mariya 5.9
Diamonds for Mariya (1976)
13 PM 5.9
13 PM (1969)
Potseluy Chanity 5.7
Potseluy Chanity (1974)

Filmography

Diamonds for Mariya 5.9
Diamonds for Mariya Almazy dlya Marii
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1976, USSR
Potseluy Chanity 5.7
Potseluy Chanity Potseluy Chanity
Comedy 1974, USSR
13 PM 5.9
13 PM V trinadtsatom chasu nochi
Comedy, Fantasy 1969, USSR
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