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Maksim Kiselyov
Maksim Kiselyov Maksim Kiselyov
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Kiselyov

Maksim Kiselyov

Maksim Kiselyov

Date of Birth
29 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Kamera! Motor! 7.1
Kamera! Motor! (2024)
Poka ne vypal sneg... 7.1
Poka ne vypal sneg... (1984)
Kholodnyy mart 6.7
Kholodnyy mart (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gulyaj, shalnaya!
Gulyaj, shalnaya!
Comedy 2026, Russia
Motaj!
Motaj!
Comedy, Sitcom 2026, Russia
Kamera! Motor! 7.1
Kamera! Motor!
Comedy 2024, Russia
Nebrilliantovaya ruka 4.4
Nebrilliantovaya ruka Nebrilliantovaya ruka
Comedy, Music 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Istorii bolshoy strany 4.6
Istorii bolshoy strany
Reality-TV, Comedy 2023, Russia
Odnazhdy v Rossii 4.3
Odnazhdy v Rossii
Reality-TV 2014, Russia
Kholodnyy mart 6.7
Kholodnyy mart Kholodnyy mart
Drama 1987, USSR
Poka ne vypal sneg... 7.1
Poka ne vypal sneg... Poka ne vypal sneg...
Romantic 1984, USSR
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