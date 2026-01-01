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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Maksim Kiselyov
Maksim Kiselyov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Kiselyov
Maksim Kiselyov
Maksim Kiselyov
Date of Birth
29 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Kamera! Motor!
(2024)
7.1
Poka ne vypal sneg...
(1984)
6.7
Kholodnyy mart
(1987)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Music
Reality-TV
Romantic
Sitcom
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2014
1987
1984
All
8
Films
3
TV Shows
5
Actor
8
Gulyaj, shalnaya!
Comedy
2026, Russia
Motaj!
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, Russia
7.1
Kamera! Motor!
Comedy
2024, Russia
4.4
Nebrilliantovaya ruka
Nebrilliantovaya ruka
Comedy, Music
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
4.6
Istorii bolshoy strany
Reality-TV, Comedy
2023, Russia
4.3
Odnazhdy v Rossii
Reality-TV
2014, Russia
6.7
Kholodnyy mart
Kholodnyy mart
Drama
1987, USSR
7.1
Poka ne vypal sneg...
Poka ne vypal sneg...
Romantic
1984, USSR
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