Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Bobby Moresco
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bobby Moresco
Bobby Moresco
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bobby Moresco
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree