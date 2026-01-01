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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucy-Jane Quinlan
Lucy-Jane Quinlan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy-Jane Quinlan
Lucy-Jane Quinlan
Lucy-Jane Quinlan
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Tucked
(2018)
4.2
The Jack in the Box
(2020)
4.1
Unhinged
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2020
2018
2017
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
4.2
The Jack in the Box
The Jack in the Box
Horror
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
Tucked
Tucked
Drama
2018, Great Britain
4.1
Unhinged
Unhinged
Horror
2017, Great Britain
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