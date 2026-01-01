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Everardo Gout
Everardo Gout
Kinoafisha
Persons
Everardo Gout
Everardo Gout
Everardo Gout
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.1
Banshee
(2013)
7.5
The Terror
(2018)
7.5
Joe Pickett
(2021)
Filmography
6.4
Kaleidoscope
Drama, Action, Crime,
2023, USA
5.5
The Chosen One
Drama, Fantasy
2023, USA/Mexico
7.5
Joe Pickett
Drama
2021, USA
6.4
The Forever Purge
The Forever Purge
Horror, Thriller, Action
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Snowpiercer
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
7.5
The Terror
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
7.4
Mars
Drama, Sci-Fi
2016, Great Britain
7.4
Luke Cage
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
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