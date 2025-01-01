Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jasmine Jobson Awards

Awards and nominations of Jasmine Jobson

Jasmine Jobson
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Supporting Actress
Nominee
