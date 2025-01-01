Menu
Jasmine Jobson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jasmine Jobson
Jasmine Jobson
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jasmine Jobson
BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Supporting Actress
Nominee
