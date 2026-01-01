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About
Lee Choong-hyeon
Lee Choong-hyeon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Choong-hyeon
Lee Choong-hyeon
Lee Choong-hyeon
Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.0
The Call
(2020)
6.4
Ballerina
(2023)
Filmography
6.4
Ballerina
Ballelina
Action, Thriller
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
7
The Call
Kol
Thriller, Mystery
2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
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