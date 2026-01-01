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Lee Choong-hyeon Lee Choong-hyeon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Choong-hyeon

Lee Choong-hyeon

Lee Choong-hyeon

Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Call 7.0
The Call (2020)
Ballerina 6.4
Ballerina (2023)

Filmography

Ballerina 6.4
Ballerina Ballelina
Action, Thriller 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
The Call 7
The Call Kol
Thriller, Mystery 2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
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