Alessio Liguori
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Boat 5.4
The Boat (2022)
BlackBits 5.2
BlackBits (2023)
Shortcut 3.9
Shortcut (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 4 Director 4 Writer 1
BlackBits 5.3
BlackBits
Thriller 2023, Italy / Poland
The Boat 5.4
The Boat
Thriller 2022, Italy
Watch trailer
Shortcut 3.9
Shortcut
Adventure, Fantasy, Horror 2021, Italy / Germany
Watch trailer
In the Trap 3.9
In the Trap
Horror 2020, Italy
Watch trailer
