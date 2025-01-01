Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alessio Liguori
Alessio Liguori
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alessio Liguori
Alessio Liguori
Alessio Liguori
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.4
The Boat
(2022)
5.2
BlackBits
(2023)
3.9
Shortcut
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Fantasy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2021
2020
All
4
Films
4
Director
4
Writer
1
5.3
BlackBits
BlackBits
Thriller
2023, Italy / Poland
5.4
The Boat
The Boat
Thriller
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
3.9
Shortcut
Shortcut
Adventure, Fantasy, Horror
2021, Italy / Germany
Watch trailer
3.9
In the Trap
In the Trap
Horror
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree