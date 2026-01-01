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Margaret Clunie
Margaret Clunie Margaret Clunie
Kinoafisha Persons Margaret Clunie

Margaret Clunie

Margaret Clunie

Date of Birth
3 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Andor 8.3
Andor (2022)
A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories 7.8
A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories (2012)
Dalgliesh 7.4
Dalgliesh (2021)

Filmography

For Love & Honey 6.4
For Love & Honey For Love & Honey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2024, USA / Canada
Andor 8.3
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2022, USA
Dalgliesh 7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime 2021, Great Britain
Last Christmas 7.2
Last Christmas Last Christmas
Romantic, Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Pramface 7.3
Pramface
Comedy 2012, Great Britain
A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories 7.8
A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories
Drama, Comedy 2012, Great Britain
Johnny English Reborn 6.9
Johnny English Reborn Johnny English Reborn
Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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