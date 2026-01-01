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Margaret Clunie
Margaret Clunie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margaret Clunie
Margaret Clunie
Margaret Clunie
Date of Birth
3 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Andor
(2022)
7.8
A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories
(2012)
7.4
Dalgliesh
(2021)
Filmography
6.4
For Love & Honey
For Love & Honey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, USA / Canada
8.3
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2022, USA
7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime
2021, Great Britain
7.2
Last Christmas
Last Christmas
Romantic, Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Pramface
Comedy
2012, Great Britain
7.8
A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories
Drama, Comedy
2012, Great Britain
6.9
Johnny English Reborn
Johnny English Reborn
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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