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Mona Pirzad
Mona Pirzad Mona Pirzad
Kinoafisha Persons Mona Pirzad

Mona Pirzad

Mona Pirzad

Date of Birth
16 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Schuld 6.9
Schuld (2015)
Rheingold 6.8
Rheingold (2022)
Sweethearts 5.8
Sweethearts (2019)

Filmography

Dudes 5.7
Dudes
Comedy 2025, Germany
Rheingold 6.8
Rheingold Rheingold
Biography, Crime, Drama 2022, Germany
Watch trailer
Sweethearts 5.8
Sweethearts Sweethearts
Comedy, Crime, Romantic 2019, Germany
Watch trailer
Schuld 6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Germany
Show more
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