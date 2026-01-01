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About
Filmography
Mona Pirzad
Mona Pirzad
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mona Pirzad
Mona Pirzad
Mona Pirzad
Date of Birth
16 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
Schuld
(2015)
6.8
Rheingold
(2022)
5.8
Sweethearts
(2019)
Filmography
5.7
Dudes
Comedy
2025, Germany
6.8
Rheingold
Rheingold
Biography, Crime, Drama
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
5.8
Sweethearts
Sweethearts
Comedy, Crime, Romantic
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Germany
Show more
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