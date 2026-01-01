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Moscow, RU
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Kinoafisha
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Shannon Murphy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shannon Murphy
Shannon Murphy
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shannon Murphy
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Director
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2019
Best Film
Nominee
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