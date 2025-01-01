Menu
Andrey Kurganov
Andrey Kurganov
Andrey Kurganov
Andrey Kurganov
Date of Birth
21 May 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
7.0
Prorok. Istoriya Aleksandra Pushkina
(2025)
Tickets
5.7
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
(2022)
5.0
Trinity Sunday
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2028
2026
2025
2023
2022
2019
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Writer
5
Actor
2
Schelkunchik
Adventure, Fantasy
2028, Russia
Bitva motorov
Bitva motorov
Adventure, Biography, Drama
2026, Russia
7
Prorok. Istoriya Aleksandra Pushkina
Prorok. Istoriya Aleksandra Pushkina
Drama
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Hedshot
Drama, Sport
2023, Russia
Merzlaya zemlya
Drama, Thriller
2023, Russia/USA
5.7
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
Animation, Family
2022, Russia / Hungary
Watch trailer
5
Trinity Sunday
Trinity Sunday
Drama, Romantic
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
