Andrey Kurganov
Date of Birth
21 May 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Prorok. Istoriya Aleksandra Pushkina 7.0
Prorok. Istoriya Aleksandra Pushkina (2025)
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery 5.7
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)
Trinity Sunday 5.0
Trinity Sunday (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 5 TV Shows 2 Writer 5 Actor 2
Schelkunchik
Adventure, Fantasy 2028, Russia
Bitva motorov
Adventure, Biography, Drama 2026, Russia
Prorok. Istoriya Aleksandra Pushkina 7
Drama 2025, Russia
Hedshot
Drama, Sport 2023, Russia
Merzlaya zemlya
Drama, Thriller 2023, Russia/USA
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery 5.7
Animation, Family 2022, Russia / Hungary
Trinity Sunday 5
Drama, Romantic 2019, Russia
