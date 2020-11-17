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Lyudmila Knyazeva
Lyudmila Knyazeva
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Knyazeva

Lyudmila Knyazeva

Date of Birth
6 November 1938
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
17 November 2020
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Another Woman 6.0
Another Woman (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Another Woman 6
Another Woman Davay razvedyomsya!
Comedy 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
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