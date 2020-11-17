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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Knyazeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Knyazeva
Lyudmila Knyazeva
Date of Birth
6 November 1938
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
17 November 2020
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.0
Another Woman
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2019
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6
Another Woman
Davay razvedyomsya!
Comedy
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
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