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Lise I. Osvoll
Lise I. Osvoll Lise I. Osvoll
Kinoafisha Persons Lise I. Osvoll

Lise I. Osvoll

Lise I. Osvoll

Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actress, Writer

Popular Films

Elias og kongeskipet 5.7
Elias og kongeskipet (2007)
KuToppen / Cattle Hill 5.6
KuToppen / Cattle Hill (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
KuToppen / Cattle Hill 5.6
KuToppen / Cattle Hill KuToppen / Cattle Hill
Animation 2018, Norway
Watch trailer
Elias og kongeskipet 5.7
Elias og kongeskipet Elias og kongeskipet
Family, Animation, Children's 2007, Norway
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