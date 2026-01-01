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About
Filmography
Lise I. Osvoll
Lise I. Osvoll
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lise I. Osvoll
Lise I. Osvoll
Lise I. Osvoll
Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actress, Writer
Popular Films
5.7
Elias og kongeskipet
(2007)
5.6
KuToppen / Cattle Hill
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Children's
Family
Year
All
2018
2007
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
5.6
KuToppen / Cattle Hill
KuToppen / Cattle Hill
Animation
2018, Norway
Watch trailer
5.7
Elias og kongeskipet
Elias og kongeskipet
Family, Animation, Children's
2007, Norway
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