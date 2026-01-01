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Emma Tammi
Emma Tammi Emma Tammi
Kinoafisha Persons Emma Tammi

Emma Tammi

Emma Tammi

Date of Birth
26 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Five Nights at Freddy's 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's (2023)
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (2025)
Used People 6.1
Used People (1992)

Filmography

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Dollhouse Dollhouse
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Five Nights at Freddy's 7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's Five Nights at Freddy's
Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Wind 5.6
The Wind The Wind
Horror, Western 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Used People 6.1
Used People Used People
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1992, USA / Japan
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