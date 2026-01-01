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Filmography
Emma Tammi
Emma Tammi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Tammi
Emma Tammi
Emma Tammi
Date of Birth
26 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's
(2023)
7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
(2025)
6.1
Used People
(1992)
Filmography
7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Dollhouse
Dollhouse
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
7.3
Five Nights at Freddy's
Five Nights at Freddy's
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Wind
The Wind
Horror, Western
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Used People
Used People
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1992, USA / Japan
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