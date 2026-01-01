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Mark O'Rowe
Mark O'Rowe Mark O'Rowe
Kinoafisha Persons Mark O'Rowe

Mark O'Rowe

Mark O'Rowe

Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Normal People 8.2
Normal People (2020)
Boy A 7.9
Boy A (2007)
The Delinquent Season 7.4
The Delinquent Season (2018)

Filmography

Normal People 8.2
Normal People
Drama, Romantic, 2020, Ireland
Temple 7
Temple
Drama, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
The Delinquent Season 7.4
The Delinquent Season The Delinquent Season
Drama, Romantic 2018, Ireland
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Broken 6.9
Broken Broken
Drama 2012, Great Britain
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Perrier's Bounty 6.7
Perrier's Bounty Perrier's Bounty
Drama, Comedy 2009, Great Britain / Ireland
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Boy A 7.9
Boy A Boy A
Romantic, Crime, Drama 2007, Great Britain
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Intermission 6.7
Intermission Intermission
Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2003, Ireland / Great Britain
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