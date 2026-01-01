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Mark O'Rowe
Mark O'Rowe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark O'Rowe
Mark O'Rowe
Mark O'Rowe
Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.2
Normal People
(2020)
7.9
Boy A
(2007)
7.4
The Delinquent Season
(2018)
Filmography
8.2
Normal People
Drama, Romantic,
2020, Ireland
7
Temple
Drama, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
7.4
The Delinquent Season
The Delinquent Season
Drama, Romantic
2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
6.9
Broken
Broken
Drama
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Perrier's Bounty
Perrier's Bounty
Drama, Comedy
2009, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
7.9
Boy A
Boy A
Romantic, Crime, Drama
2007, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Intermission
Intermission
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2003, Ireland / Great Britain
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