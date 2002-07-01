Menu
Aleksandr Trachevskiy
Date of Birth
1 July 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
8.6
Contact
(2021)
3.5
Harvie and the Magic Museum
(2018)
Filmography
1
8.6
Contact
Drama
2021, Russia
3.5
Harvie and the Magic Museum
Hurvínek a kouzelné muzeum
Animation, Family, Adventure
2018, Russia / Czechia / Belgium / Denmark
