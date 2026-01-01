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Lin Peng
Lin Peng Lin Peng
Kinoafisha Persons Lin Peng

Lin Peng

Lin Peng

Date of Birth
25 October 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Little Big Soldier 7.1
Little Big Soldier (2010)
Dragon Blade 6.4
Dragon Blade (2015)
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang 5.2
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang 5.2
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang Shen tan pu song ling zhi lan re xian zong
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2019, China
Watch trailer
Dragon Blade 6.4
Dragon Blade Tian jiang xiong shi
Action, Drama, Adventure 2015, China
Watch trailer
Little Big Soldier 7.1
Little Big Soldier Little Big Soldier
Adventure, Comedy, Action 2010, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
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