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About
Filmography
Lin Peng
Lin Peng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lin Peng
Lin Peng
Lin Peng
Date of Birth
25 October 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.1
Little Big Soldier
(2010)
6.4
Dragon Blade
(2015)
5.2
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2019
2015
2010
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.2
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang
Shen tan pu song ling zhi lan re xian zong
Fantasy, Action, Comedy
2019, China
Watch trailer
6.4
Dragon Blade
Tian jiang xiong shi
Action, Drama, Adventure
2015, China
Watch trailer
7.1
Little Big Soldier
Little Big Soldier
Adventure, Comedy, Action
2010, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
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