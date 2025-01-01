Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Philippa Lowthorpe Awards

Philippa Lowthorpe
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Mini-Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Director: Fiction
Winner
Audience Award (TV)
Nominee
