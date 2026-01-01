Mahmut Suvakci

Menu
Date of Birth
10 August 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Torpederna 7.5
Torpederna (2014)
The Helicopter Heist 7.3
The Helicopter Heist (2024)
Top Dog 7.2
Top Dog (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Helicopter Heist 7.3
The Helicopter Heist
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, Sweden
Exodus 6.7
Exodus Exodus
Drama 2023, Greece / Sweden
Top Dog 7.2
Top Dog
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Sweden
Britt-Marie Was Here 5.4
Britt-Marie Was Here Britt-Marie var här
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Sweden
Torpederna 7.5
Torpederna
Comedy, Crime 2014, Sweden
Easy Money 6.6
Easy Money Snabba Cash
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2010, Sweden
