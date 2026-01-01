Menu
Mahmut Suvakci
Mahmut Suvakci
Mahmut Suvakci
Date of Birth
10 August 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Torpederna
(2014)
7.3
The Helicopter Heist
(2024)
7.2
Top Dog
(2020)
Filmography
Actor
6
7.3
The Helicopter Heist
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, Sweden
6.7
Exodus
Exodus
Drama
2023, Greece / Sweden
7.2
Top Dog
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Sweden
5.4
Britt-Marie Was Here
Britt-Marie var här
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Sweden
Watch trailer
7.5
Torpederna
Comedy, Crime
2014, Sweden
6.6
Easy Money
Snabba Cash
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2010, Sweden
Watch trailer
