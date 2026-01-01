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Maxine Kazis
Maxine Kazis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxine Kazis
Maxine Kazis
Maxine Kazis
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
4.8
Fear Challenge
(2018)
Filmography
4.8
Fear Challenge
Heilstätten
Horror, Thriller
2018, Germany
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