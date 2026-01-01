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Maxine Kazis
Maxine Kazis Maxine Kazis
Kinoafisha Persons Maxine Kazis

Maxine Kazis

Maxine Kazis

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Fear Challenge 4.8
Fear Challenge (2018)

Filmography

Fear Challenge 4.8
Fear Challenge Heilstätten
Horror, Thriller 2018, Germany
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