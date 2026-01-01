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Filmography
Carol Stanzione
Carol Stanzione
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carol Stanzione
Carol Stanzione
Carol Stanzione
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
7.0
Haunted
(2002)
5.6
The Witch in the Window
(2018)
Filmography
5.6
The Witch in the Window
The Witch in the Window
Horror
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7
Haunted
Drama, Crime
2002, USA
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
1998, Japan
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