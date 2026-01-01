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Carol Stanzione
Carol Stanzione Carol Stanzione
Kinoafisha Persons Carol Stanzione

Carol Stanzione

Carol Stanzione

Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
Haunted 7.0
Haunted (2002)
The Witch in the Window 5.6
The Witch in the Window (2018)

Filmography

The Witch in the Window 5.6
The Witch in the Window The Witch in the Window
Horror 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Haunted 7
Haunted
Drama, Crime 2002, USA
Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 1998, Japan
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