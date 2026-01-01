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Filmography
Mark Aiken
Mark Aiken
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Aiken
Mark Aiken
Mark Aiken
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.1
Black Books
(2000)
8.1
Spooks
(2002)
8.1
Lewis
(2006)
Filmography
4
Astral
Astral
Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.1
Lewis
Drama, Crime
2006, Great Britain
8.1
Spooks
Drama, Thriller
2002, Great Britain
8.1
Black Books
Comedy
2000, Great Britain
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